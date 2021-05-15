Yacktman Asset Management LP Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 375,276 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,664,000. Lockheed Martin makes up about 1.4% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 0.14% of Lockheed Martin as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,712 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 621.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.80.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $390.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $381.00 and its 200 day moving average is $358.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $108.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

