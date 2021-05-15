Yacktman Asset Management LP Trims Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 63.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,295,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,858,559 shares during the period. Macy’s accounts for about 1.6% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.98% of Macy’s worth $150,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of M. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $70,818,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $47,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,088,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,153 shares during the last quarter. Vesa Equity Investment S.a r.l. bought a new stake in Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,001,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,071,000 after acquiring an additional 831,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Macy’s news, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Insiders have sold a total of 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

M stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Macy's Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

