Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.12

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (TSE:YGR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.12 and traded as high as C$1.12. Yangarra Resources shares last traded at C$1.11, with a volume of 46,518 shares.

YGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cormark restated a “na” rating and issued a C$2.00 price objective (up from C$1.75) on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources to C$2.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$1.75 price objective on shares of Yangarra Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.46.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54.

Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$23.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$22.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Yangarra Resources Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yangarra Resources (TSE:YGR)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of March 4, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 157.6 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

