Yellow Road (ROAD) Price Down 30.3% Over Last 7 Days

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Yellow Road has a total market capitalization of $4.08 million and $189,192.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yellow Road has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for about $4.04 or 0.00008331 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Yellow Road Profile

Yellow Road’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,009,091 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

