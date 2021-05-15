YENTEN Price Tops $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar. YENTEN has a total market cap of $166,802.19 and $914.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,088.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,911.75 or 0.07968733 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,234.40 or 0.02514624 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $312.85 or 0.00637321 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.95 or 0.00209718 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.14 or 0.00861993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.41 or 0.00673086 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $292.76 or 0.00596390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00006927 BTC.

About YENTEN

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.