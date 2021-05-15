YENTEN Reaches One Day Volume of $170.00 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a total market cap of $156,228.31 and approximately $170.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YENTEN has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,729.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,839.72 or 0.07879646 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,229.53 or 0.02523176 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.61 or 0.00643577 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $100.15 or 0.00205520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.47 or 0.00809514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.40 or 0.00659549 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007682 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.83 or 0.00582467 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

