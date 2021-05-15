YFIVE FINANCE Trading Down 4.1% Over Last Week (YFIVE)

YFIVE FINANCE (CURRENCY:YFIVE) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. YFIVE FINANCE has a market capitalization of $135,937.30 and approximately $599.00 worth of YFIVE FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFIVE FINANCE coin can now be purchased for $6.97 or 0.00014394 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, YFIVE FINANCE has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00088401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00020266 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $535.39 or 0.01106038 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00065063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.27 or 0.00114169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00060912 BTC.

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Profile

YFIVE FINANCE is a coin. YFIVE FINANCE’s total supply is 31,020 coins and its circulating supply is 19,509 coins. YFIVE FINANCE’s official website is www.yfive.finance . YFIVE FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YFIVEfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YFIVE is a community-driven DeFi-project by the people and for the people, the decisions and actions of YFIVE are made by its community through voting to assure equity and fairness for all.YFIVE.FINANCE is a new form of the governance system, a think-tank where innovation, entrepreneurship, and technological advancements are the priority, creating a much-needed utility focus to the blockchain space. “

YFIVE FINANCE Coin Trading

