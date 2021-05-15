YIELD App 1-Day Volume Tops $1.15 Million (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 15th. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001356 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a market cap of $69.75 million and $1.15 million worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YIELD App alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00089439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00019943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $554.92 or 0.01139136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.78 or 0.00067282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00115371 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00061953 BTC.

About YIELD App

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 119,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 105,583,789 coins. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

Buying and Selling YIELD App

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIELD App should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YIELD App using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YIELD App Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YIELD App and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.