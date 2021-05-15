Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Achieves Market Cap of $15.76 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.57 or 0.00003299 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $15.76 million and $1.29 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003012 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00094381 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.11 or 0.00535994 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $111.73 or 0.00234747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005161 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $564.84 or 0.01186744 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $580.90 or 0.01220483 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

