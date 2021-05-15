Yield Protocol (YIELD) Hits Market Cap of $5.19 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular exchanges. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $5.19 million and $774,279.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.77 or 0.00088622 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003672 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00019965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $542.39 or 0.01123919 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00066542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00114638 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.70 or 0.00061543 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

