Yocoin Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (YOC)

Yocoin (CURRENCY:YOC) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Yocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yocoin has a market capitalization of $199,223.83 and approximately $265.00 worth of Yocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Yocoin has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.31 or 0.00644893 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007805 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00009004 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000173 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002598 BTC.

About Yocoin

Yocoin (CRYPTO:YOC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2015. Yocoin’s total supply is 554,925,923 coins and its circulating supply is 369,659,255 coins. The official website for Yocoin is www.yocoin.org . The official message board for Yocoin is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3755422.0 . Yocoin’s official Twitter account is @yocoin15 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YoCoin is a decentralized, peer-to-peer cryptocurrency that enables instant, fast and secure payments globally. “

Buying and Selling Yocoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

