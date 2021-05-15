yOUcash (YOUC) Trading 52.9% Higher Over Last Week

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $156.51 million and $36,933.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0759 or 0.00000157 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 52.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00089166 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00019804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $542.06 or 0.01124441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00065358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.85 or 0.00113773 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00060510 BTC.

yOUcash Coin Profile

YOUC is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,062,834,832 coins. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

