YUSRA 24-Hour Volume Tops $75,109.00 (YUSRA)

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, YUSRA has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One YUSRA coin can now be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000666 BTC on major exchanges. YUSRA has a total market capitalization of $13.01 million and approximately $75,109.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YUSRA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00095786 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $281.55 or 0.00573416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.37 or 0.00239053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $589.97 or 0.01201571 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $591.56 or 0.01204818 BTC.

About YUSRA

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,810,773 coins. The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

Buying and Selling YUSRA

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSRA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSRA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUSRA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUSRA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.