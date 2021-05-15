YVS.Finance Hits One Day Volume of $215,547.00 (YVS)

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 27.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar. YVS.Finance has a total market cap of $1.22 million and approximately $215,547.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YVS.Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.34 or 0.00004880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YVS.Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00094845 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.82 or 0.00534607 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.86 or 0.00233759 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005175 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $563.87 or 0.01178370 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $583.99 or 0.01220409 BTC.

YVS.Finance Profile

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 521,339 coins. The official website for YVS.Finance is yvs.finance . YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YVS.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YVS.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YVS.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.