Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.84 Million

Equities analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will post sales of $112.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $115.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.50 million. 10x Genomics reported sales of $42.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full year sales of $496.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $486.39 million to $505.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $688.14 million, with estimates ranging from $672.60 million to $707.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

In other news, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $2,291,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,955,726.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total value of $261,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,726.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,832 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,879. Company insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at about $877,000. Greenspring Associates LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at about $511,000. RTW Investments LP grew its position in 10x Genomics by 7.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 711,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,784,000 after acquiring an additional 50,582 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics stock opened at $143.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -106.51 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $72.04 and a 12 month high of $203.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.58.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

