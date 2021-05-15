Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts expect Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) to post ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.18). Akoustis Technologies reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Akoustis Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Akoustis Technologies.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 72.62% and a negative net margin of 2,077.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 594.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Akoustis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Akoustis Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $8.55 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.17 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey B. Shealy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00. Also, insider Rohan Houlden sold 99,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,410,174.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,927,289.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 413,242 shares of company stock worth $5,549,948. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 228.1% during the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment provides engineering review services; and semiconductor wafer-manufacturing and microelectromechanical systems foundry services.

