Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Will Post Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Allegion posted earnings of $0.92 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Allegion.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALLE. Longbow Research upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Allegion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.14.

Allegion stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.25. The stock had a trading volume of 500,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,722. Allegion has a 12 month low of $92.04 and a 12 month high of $144.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Allegion by 36.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,468 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Allegion by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 81,123 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

