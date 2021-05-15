Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) to post earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.41. Cintas reported earnings of $1.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full year earnings of $10.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.01 to $10.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.70 to $10.87. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair raised Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.38.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $358.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas has a one year low of $222.88 and a one year high of $369.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $349.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

