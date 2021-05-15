Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Will Post Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. ConocoPhillips posted earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ConocoPhillips.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $2.28 on Friday, hitting $56.52. 6,419,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,368,200. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The firm has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.