Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) will report ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.62). Denali Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.56) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($0.99). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.00) to ($1.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Denali Therapeutics.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

In related news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total value of $103,541.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $610,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 204,488 shares of company stock worth $12,304,026. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 19,462,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260,866 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,464,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,851 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,190,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,078 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1,626.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,402,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $53.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 2.00. Denali Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $93.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day moving average of $65.34.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

