Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.62 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) will announce $59.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FedNat’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $66.73 million. FedNat posted sales of $123.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that FedNat will report full-year sales of $279.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $276.79 million to $281.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $332.48 million, with estimates ranging from $293.83 million to $371.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FedNat.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.30). FedNat had a negative return on equity of 23.37% and a negative net margin of 10.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on FNHC shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FedNat in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 66,621 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 867,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedNat in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,884,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedNat by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the last quarter. 47.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNHC opened at $4.67 on Friday. FedNat has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.54.

About FedNat

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

