Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Genuine Parts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.59. Genuine Parts posted earnings of $1.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will report full-year earnings of $6.00 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $6.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genuine Parts.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter worth about $824,000. Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 131,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,204,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC raised its position in Genuine Parts by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPC opened at $131.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of -98.48 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $135.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 57.29%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

