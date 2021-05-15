Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Will Post Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.67. Integra LifeSciences posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.28 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integra LifeSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

IART traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,309. Integra LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $42.12 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.66, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.76.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $400,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,415 shares in the company, valued at $781,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $49,742,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,198,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,091,687 shares of company stock valued at $74,779,686. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 883 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

