Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43. IPG Photonics posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.77.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 9,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $1,989,097.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,979,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,161,153.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,047 shares of company stock worth $3,112,985. 34.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after buying an additional 9,223 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $1,398,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP opened at $195.81 on Friday. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $141.02 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 99.40 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.74. The company has a quick ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

