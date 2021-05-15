Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.80). Krystal Biotech reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full-year earnings of ($2.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.31). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($2.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $624,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 295.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 241,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after buying an additional 180,350 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Krystal Biotech by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRYS traded up $5.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.93. The stock had a trading volume of 148,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,611. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.49. Krystal Biotech has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

