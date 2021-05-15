Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. Monopar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 107.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Roth Capital began coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Monopar Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Monopar Therapeutics were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Monopar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.11. 14,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,305. Monopar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $64.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28.

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.

