Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.75 Million

Equities analysts expect Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) to announce $12.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.47 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $20.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full-year sales of $52.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.10 million to $53.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $56.23 million, with estimates ranging from $54.12 million to $58.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.44%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in Monroe Capital by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 672,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 40,248 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monroe Capital during the fourth quarter worth $1,386,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Monroe Capital by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 84,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 29,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.56% of the company’s stock.

MRCC opened at $10.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $223.48 million, a P/E ratio of -52.45 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

About Monroe Capital

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants. It also provides financing primarily to buyouts in lower middle-market companies.

