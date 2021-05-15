Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to Announce $1.38 EPS

Equities research analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.42. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings of $1.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $4.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $4.80. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share.

MSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Shares of MSM stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $95.62. 277,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,716. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $58.17 and a twelve month high of $96.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,072 shares of company stock valued at $7,753,284. 28.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Xponance Inc. increased its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

