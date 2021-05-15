Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $134.22 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will post sales of $134.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $144.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $114.64 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported sales of $14.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 814.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year sales of $730.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $688.40 million to $801.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

In related news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,033,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,026,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RHP opened at $76.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.79. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $86.58.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

