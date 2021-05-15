Zacks: Analysts Anticipate salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report sales of $5.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.89 billion and the lowest is $5.88 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $4.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $25.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.55 billion to $25.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $30.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.92 billion to $31.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.49.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $217.66 on Friday. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $166.18 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $200.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $223.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total value of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 62,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,296,000 after purchasing an additional 21,901 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,136 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,542,000. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,575 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

