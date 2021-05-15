Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $736.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.98 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.01 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $287,863,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,290,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,337,577,000 after purchasing an additional 653,981 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 691.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 553,868 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $84,675,000 after purchasing an additional 483,868 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,793,000 after purchasing an additional 407,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $64,972,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $165.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $103.70 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

