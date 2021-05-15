Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. SS&C Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.
SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 476.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 83,593 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,451,000 after acquiring an additional 57,435 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.26. 1,196,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,529. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day moving average is $68.97. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.45 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.
