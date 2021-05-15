Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Will Post Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) will post $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SS&C Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. SS&C Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.04 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will report full-year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.63 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $4.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.80.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 211.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 476.8% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,357,000 after acquiring an additional 83,593 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 817,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,451,000 after acquiring an additional 57,435 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.26. 1,196,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,529. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day moving average is $68.97. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $53.45 and a fifty-two week high of $75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

