Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Post Earnings of $1.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will post $1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standex International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.35. Standex International posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 110.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.65 million. Standex International had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

SXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (up from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Standex International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

Standex International stock opened at $102.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.16. Standex International has a 12-month low of $43.15 and a 12-month high of $108.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,087,155. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $52,687.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,687.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,217 shares of company stock worth $485,684 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Standex International during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Standex International during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

