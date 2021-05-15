Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) will report earnings per share of $0.94 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.09. TFI International posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $5.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TFI International.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFII. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFI International by 929.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in TFI International by 355.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 110,555 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after buying an additional 97,675 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 1,928.9% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its position in TFI International by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TFII traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.42. The company had a trading volume of 123,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,057. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.56. TFI International has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $90.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.2324 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

