Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share

Posted by on May 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Turning Point Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($3.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($6.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.51) to ($4.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15).

Several analysts have issued reports on TPTX shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

In related news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,734,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,360,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,452,000 after acquiring an additional 200,564 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.35. The company had a trading volume of 372,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.68. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $54.43 and a 52 week high of $141.30.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Read More: What is a stock split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.