Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Turning Point Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.70) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.48) to ($3.91). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($6.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.51) to ($4.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15).

Several analysts have issued reports on TPTX shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

In related news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,734,172.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,360,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,967,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,452,000 after acquiring an additional 200,564 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.35. The company had a trading volume of 372,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.68. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $54.43 and a 52 week high of $141.30.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

