Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.34 Billion

Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will post $22.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.90 billion and the highest is $23.73 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $20.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full year sales of $90.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.12 billion to $95.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $93.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $83.06 billion to $99.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover United Parcel Service.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Parcel Service to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.21.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $216.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $187.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service has a one year low of $90.64 and a one year high of $219.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $186.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.