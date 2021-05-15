Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to post earnings per share of $1.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Visa’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.46. Visa posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.32.

NYSE V traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.94. 4,777,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,155,047. The company has a market cap of $442.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Visa has a 1 year low of $178.87 and a 1 year high of $237.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock valued at $30,979,639. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davidson Trust Co. raised its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,273 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

