Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.89 Billion

Analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) will post $1.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.85 billion and the highest is $1.94 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full-year sales of $7.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $7.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion.

WAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.33.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 5,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $440,569.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,429.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 29,744 shares of company stock worth $2,316,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,104,000 after acquiring an additional 27,701 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,644,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,553,000 after purchasing an additional 776,821 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 674,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,200 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WAB opened at $80.53 on Friday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $51.25 and a one year high of $86.81. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 11.51%.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit vehicle industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (WAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.