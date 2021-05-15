Zacks: Analysts Expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.79 Billion

Analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report sales of $12.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.94 billion and the lowest is $12.65 billion. Accenture reported sales of $10.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $49.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $48.59 billion to $49.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $52.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.33 billion to $53.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 35,732 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 46,848 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,942,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $740,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $288.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture has a 1-year low of $177.83 and a 1-year high of $294.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $286.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.