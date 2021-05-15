Zacks: Analysts Expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to Announce $0.98 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.05. AptarGroup reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ATR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AptarGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Shares of ATR traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.54. 173,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,336. AptarGroup has a 52 week low of $100.04 and a 52 week high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.74, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.48%.

In related news, insider Marc Prieur sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.47, for a total value of $932,537.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,313.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 1,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $219,731.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,163 shares of company stock worth $7,895,869. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 51,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

