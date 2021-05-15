Zacks: Analysts Expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $241.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) will report $241.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $248.20 million and the lowest is $225.73 million. Bio-Techne reported sales of $175.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year sales of $908.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $878.26 million to $920.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $987.13 million to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECH. Stephens upgraded Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.20.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $401.37 on Friday. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $444.83. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.22, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $410.55 and its 200 day moving average is $354.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

