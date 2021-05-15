Zacks: Analysts Expect Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to Post -$1.22 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.98) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.45). Copa posted earnings of ($2.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of ($3.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($2.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.03). Copa had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $185.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on CPA. HSBC cut Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Copa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Copa in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Copa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPA. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Copa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Copa by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Copa in the first quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Copa by 251.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CPA traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,447. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.63. Copa has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.38.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 104 daily scheduled flights to 54 destinations in 25 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 77 aircraft comprising 70 Boeing 737-Next Generation aircraft and 7 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

