Zacks: Analysts Expect CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.36 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will report $70.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $73.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $68.94 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $65.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $281.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.48 billion to $284.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $294.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $290.26 billion to $298.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVS. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.14.

CVS opened at $84.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $87.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

