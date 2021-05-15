Zacks: Analysts Expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) to Post $1.94 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.94 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.17. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $7.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $8.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $9.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IDXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

In related news, Director Rebecca M. Henderson sold 3,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $1,563,846.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,108,920.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,733 shares of company stock worth $10,551,668 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $766,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $530.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $520.22 and its 200-day moving average is $494.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of 92.35, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52 week low of $288.50 and a 52 week high of $573.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEXX Laboratories (IDXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.