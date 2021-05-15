Zacks: Analysts Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Earnings of $7.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will announce $7.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.60. Lam Research posted earnings per share of $4.78 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $26.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.67 to $26.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $32.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $34.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $616.00 target price (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Shares of LRCX opened at $602.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $624.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.26. The company has a market cap of $86.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a one year low of $248.81 and a one year high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total value of $2,774,595.65. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at $728,936,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $658,961,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,731,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,123,397,000 after buying an additional 940,594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,162,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,438,054,000 after acquiring an additional 702,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2,003.3% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 539,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,747,000 after acquiring an additional 513,763 shares during the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

