Zacks: Analysts Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to Post $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will announce $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.53. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings of ($1.76) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.86 to $11.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.14.

VAC traded up $6.07 on Friday, hitting $175.25. 346,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $68.15 and a 12 month high of $190.97.

In other news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lizabeth Kane-Hanan sold 8,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.53, for a total transaction of $1,495,424.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,316 shares in the company, valued at $10,225,371.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,949 shares of company stock worth $2,549,501 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.