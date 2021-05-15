Zacks: Analysts Expect Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Post $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Novanta’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.49. Novanta posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novanta will report full year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,015,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,312,423.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,077. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOVT. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Novanta by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $134.13 on Friday. Novanta has a 12 month low of $88.83 and a 12 month high of $146.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 115.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

