Zacks: Analysts Expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to report $1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the lowest is $1.70. Packaging Co. of America posted earnings per share of $1.38 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.32 to $8.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.25. The stock had a trading volume of 299,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,332. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $90.01 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 35.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 19,623 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

