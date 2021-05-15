Zacks: Analysts Expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) to post ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pulse Biosciences’ earnings. Pulse Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.57) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Pulse Biosciences.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19).

Several research firms have recently commented on PLSE. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Maxim Group started coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,503 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 21,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 297.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. 11.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLSE opened at $17.45 on Friday. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $45.82. The stock has a market cap of $461.73 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.47.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

