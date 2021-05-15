Zacks: Analysts Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will post $1.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.33 billion and the highest is $1.42 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $5.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.50 billion to $5.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.73 billion to $6.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Restaurant Brands International.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Stephens increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.32.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $67.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 52-week low of $50.48 and a 52-week high of $71.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,602.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $3,967,433.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 707,733 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,826. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $76,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.